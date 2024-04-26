Senate Bill 1151 Printer's Number 1556

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1556

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1151

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT, ARGALL,

PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, REGAN, STEFANO,

VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 26, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 26, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher

Education, further providing for definitions and establishing

the Grow Pennsylvania Merit Scholarship Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2001-A of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

amended July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended to read:

Section 2001-A. Definitions.--The following words and

phrases when used in this article shall, for the purpose of this

article, have the following meanings, respectively, except in

those instances where the context clearly indicates a different

meaning:

[(1)] "Affiliated entity" shall mean a private nonprofit

corporation with the sole purpose of benefiting the State System

of Higher Education or a State-owned university.

