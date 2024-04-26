Senate Bill 1151 Printer's Number 1556
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1556
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1151
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT, ARGALL,
PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, REGAN, STEFANO,
VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 26, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 26, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher
Education, further providing for definitions and establishing
the Grow Pennsylvania Merit Scholarship Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2001-A of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
amended July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended to read:
Section 2001-A. Definitions.--The following words and
phrases when used in this article shall, for the purpose of this
article, have the following meanings, respectively, except in
those instances where the context clearly indicates a different
meaning:
[(1)] "Affiliated entity" shall mean a private nonprofit
corporation with the sole purpose of benefiting the State System
of Higher Education or a State-owned university.
