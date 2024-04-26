Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1555
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - agency, or if the student enrolls in a higher level degree
program. A student that enrolls in a higher level degree program
must provide the agency with documentation showing continual
status as a full-time student in order to be given a
postponement by the agency under this section.
Section 2610-M. Taxation.
Grants received by a student shall not be considered taxable
income for purposes of Article III of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971.
Section 2611-M. Financial assistance.
Grants shall not be considered financial assistance or
appropriations to the approved educational institution.
Section 2612-M. Duties of Independent Fiscal Office.
The Independent Fiscal Office shall provide advice to the
agency with regard to the identification of in-demand
occupations. No later than December 31, 2024, and each year
thereafter, the Independent Fiscal Office shall develop and
transmit a list of in-demand occupations to the agency. In the
development of the list of in-demand occupations, the
Independent Fiscal Office shall consult with the Department of
Labor and Industry, business and industry trade associations,
employee organizations and other parties that may provide
information beneficial to the development of the list.
Section 2613-M. Report.
The agency shall prepare and submit to the Governor and the
General Assembly no later than December 31, 2025, and each year
thereafter, a report detailing the operation of the program. The
report shall, at a minimum, include:
(1) A list of the in-demand occupation for what grants
may be sought.
