Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1557
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1557
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1152
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, K. WARD, MARTIN, PITTMAN, AUMENT,
ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, REGAN,
STEFANO, VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 26, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 26, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in Ready-to-Succeed Scholarship,
further providing for agency.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2204-B(b) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
amended July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended to read:
Section 2204-B. Agency.
* * *
(b) Eligibility criteria.--The eligibility criteria
developed for the receipt of a scholarship under subsection (a)
shall, at a minimum, require all of the following:
(1) Total annual household income not to exceed
[$126,000] $175,000. With each new award year, the agency may
annually adjust the total annual household income threshold
