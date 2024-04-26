Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1557

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1557

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1152

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, K. WARD, MARTIN, PITTMAN, AUMENT,

ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, REGAN,

STEFANO, VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 26, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 26, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in Ready-to-Succeed Scholarship,

further providing for agency.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2204-B(b) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

amended July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended to read:

Section 2204-B. Agency.

* * *

(b) Eligibility criteria.--The eligibility criteria

developed for the receipt of a scholarship under subsection (a)

shall, at a minimum, require all of the following:

(1) Total annual household income not to exceed

[$126,000] $175,000. With each new award year, the agency may

annually adjust the total annual household income threshold

