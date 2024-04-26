Senate Bill 1153 Printer's Number 1558

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1558

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1153

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT,

ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, REGAN, STEFANO,

VOGEL AND J. WARD, APRIL 26, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 26, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher

Education, providing for educational opportunities for foster

and adopted children.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 2022-A. Educational Opportunities for Foster and

A dopted Children.--(a) An institution shall provide each

eligible nonresident student who enrolls with a fostering

independence waiver for undergraduate courses beginning with the

semester starting in fall 2024.

(b) To be eligible for a fostering independence waiver an

individual must:

(1) B e eligible for a Chafee Education and Training Grant

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20