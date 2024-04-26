Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1559

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - designee.

(4) An individual appointed under paragraph (2) may not

be employed by or serve on the governing body of a State-

related university or other university or college in this

Commonwealth.

(c) Chairperson.--The voting members of the council shall

appoint a member to serve as the chairperson.

(d) Council meetings.--The meetings of the council shall be

held bimonthly and at the call of the chairperson as necessary

and shall be conducted in accordance with the requirements of 65

Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).

(e) Quorum.--A majority of the voting members of the council

shall constitute a quorum, and a quorum shall be required to

vote on actions to be taken by the council.

(f) Council actions.--A two-thirds vote of the voting

members of the council shall be required for all actions taken

by the council.

(g) Administrative and technical support.--

(1) The General Assembly shall provide administrative

support, meeting space and any other assistance required by

the council to carry out the council's powers and duties

under this section.

(2) The department, the Pennsylvania Higher Education

Assistance Agency and the State-related universities shall

provide technical support, including data, research and other

assistance required by the council, to carry out the

council's powers and duties under this section.

(h) Powers and duties.--The council shall:

(1) Consult with Commonwealth agencies and experts to

assist in carrying out the duties of this section.

