Senate Bill 1154 Printer's Number 1559

(4) An individual appointed under paragraph (2) may not
be employed by or serve on the governing body of a State-
related university or other university or college in this
Commonwealth.
(c) Chairperson.--The voting members of the council shall
appoint a member to serve as the chairperson.
(d) Council meetings.--The meetings of the council shall be
held bimonthly and at the call of the chairperson as necessary
and shall be conducted in accordance with the requirements of 65
Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).
(e) Quorum.--A majority of the voting members of the council
shall constitute a quorum, and a quorum shall be required to
vote on actions to be taken by the council.
(f) Council actions.--A two-thirds vote of the voting
members of the council shall be required for all actions taken
by the council.
(g) Administrative and technical support.--
(1) The General Assembly shall provide administrative
support, meeting space and any other assistance required by
the council to carry out the council's powers and duties
under this section.
(2) The department, the Pennsylvania Higher Education
Assistance Agency and the State-related universities shall
provide technical support, including data, research and other
assistance required by the council, to carry out the
council's powers and duties under this section.
(h) Powers and duties.--The council shall:
(1) Consult with Commonwealth agencies and experts to
assist in carrying out the duties of this section.
