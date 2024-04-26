Submit Release
Province, Teachers Union Reach Tentative Agreement

CANADA, April 26 - The Province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The agreement responds to teachers’ concerns and strengthens supports for students through significant government investment.

“I’m very happy the bargaining teams were able to arrive at a tentative agreement that is fair to teachers and ensures improved classroom conditions for students and teachers,” said Premier Tim Houston. “My sincere thanks go out to everyone around the bargaining table who put in long hours to negotiate this agreement.”

No details on the agreement will be publicly released until ratification.

Quick Facts:

  • the current four-year Teachers’ Provincial Agreement was finalized in 2020, effective August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2023
  • the parties exchanged written proposals, beginning the bargaining process, in June 2023

Additional Resources:

Teachers' Provincial Agreement 2019-23: https://www.ednet.ns.ca/docs/tpa2019-2023en.pdf

