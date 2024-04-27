Lane Closure on Interstate 64 Beginning Sunday, April 28, 2024

Page Content

There will be nightly lane closures on Interstate 64 at milepost 25.21 eastbound from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. beginning Sunday, April 28, 2024, to Monday, April 29, 2024. The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at milepost 25.21 will have lane closures from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. beginning Monday, April 29, 2024, to Tuesday, April 30, 2024. These closures are for a routine bridge safety inspection of the Mud River/CSX Overpass bridges.



Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.



Drivers are advised to expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​