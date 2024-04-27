Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A5002109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2024 @ 1713 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple ST, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly conduct

 

ACCUSED: Ty Morrison                                           

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Michael Cyr                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call about pigs blocking the roadway on Maple St, in the Town of Orleans.  The Vermont State Police then received multiple calls about two males fighting in the roadway on Maple St.  Troopers responded and identified the males as Ty Morrison (37) of Orleans, VT, and Michael Cyr (57) of Brownington, VT.  It was determined Morrison and Cyr were arguing over the pigs that were in the roadway that neither party owned or managed.  Investigations revealed Morrison and Cyr engaged in violent, and tumultuous behavior toward each other in a public place.  Morrison and Cyr were both issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2024 @ 0830 AM            

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

