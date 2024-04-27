Derby Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:24A5002109
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2024 @ 1713 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple ST, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly conduct
ACCUSED: Ty Morrison
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
ACCUSED: Michael Cyr
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call about pigs blocking the roadway on Maple St, in the Town of Orleans. The Vermont State Police then received multiple calls about two males fighting in the roadway on Maple St. Troopers responded and identified the males as Ty Morrison (37) of Orleans, VT, and Michael Cyr (57) of Brownington, VT. It was determined Morrison and Cyr were arguing over the pigs that were in the roadway that neither party owned or managed. Investigations revealed Morrison and Cyr engaged in violent, and tumultuous behavior toward each other in a public place. Morrison and Cyr were both issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2024 @ 0830 AM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
