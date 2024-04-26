Telegraph Ridge VFD Having Annual BBQ and Party Sunday

Press release from Telegraph Ridge VFD:

Telegraph Ridge volunteer fire department is having our annual barbecue and party this Sunday, April 28, from 1 to 6, at the Ettersburg fire station, 4500 Ettersburg Rd.

We will have great food prepared by Moses of Barbecue to You. Games will include horseshoes , cornhole, and badminton for kids of all ages, and a bounce house for the younger set.

Music will be provided by Ray Bevitori, the Breakers, and Ishi Dube.

The Ettersburg fire safe council will be there providing information on local fire protection and prevention. Come on out to beautiful Ettersberg to have fun and support your local fire department.