The Humboldt Calypso Band Making Lemonade and Music

Due to the closure of the Cal Poly Humboldt campus amidst the ongoing occupation of Siemens Hall, a planned concert event by the Humboldt Calypso Band with special guest, Andy Narell, was in danger of being cancelled.

However, choosing to make the lemonade in a difficult time, the band found a new venue to allow the show, or concert in this case, go on.

A press release sent out by the Department of Dance, Music, & Theatre, stated, “This Saturday evening at the Blue Lake Elementary School Gymnasium at 8pm. The school is located at 631 Greenwood Avenue in Blue Lake right near the 299 freeway exit.”

As an added bonus, this all-ages concert will be free to the public.

In the chaos of the campus closure, the students had just 30 minutes to get their heavy instruments off campus. The department encourages the public to come enjoy a night of free musical delight while supporting the band students who have spent countless hours preparing for this event. “These students are committed. Let’s give them our support. It costs just some gas/battery charge and an evening of your time,” the press release stated.

Event Details: