A Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. – The state of Rhode Island and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Warwick in Kent County to help Rhode Island residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that took place from December 17-19, 2023, and January 9-13, 2024. At the center, survivors will be able to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and get answers to questions in person. The location of the DRC is:

Warwick Fire Department, Station 10

225 Potowomut Road

Warwick, Rhode Island 02818

The hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other DRCs currently open to assist survivors:

Coventry Town Hall Annex, 1675 Flat River Rd, Coventry, RI 02816

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 am -- 6:30 pm, Saturday, 8 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Cumberland Public Library (tents outside), 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sundays. Inclement weather could change the hours .

Knightsville Manor (Community Room), 85 Briggs Street, Cranston, Rhode Island 02920

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please let a FEMA specialist at the center know.

Residents don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, register with FEMA in one of the following ways: Call 1-800-621-3362. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Online at DisasterAssistance.gov , or download the FEMA Mobile App available at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

For the latest information visit 4765 | FEMA.gov or 4766 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on Twitter (X) at twitter.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.

For updates on Rhode Island’s response and recovery operations, follow the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency on Twitter (X) twitter.com/RhodeIslandEMA and Facebook facebook.com/RhodeIslandEMA.