April 26 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies June 25 Primary and Congressional Vacancy Election Ballot
Denver, April 26, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the ballots for the 2024 State Primary Election and the Congressional District 4 (CD-4) Vacancy Election.
“I’m proud to certify the State Primary ballot and the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy ballot,” Secretary Griswold said. “We look forward to another successful election.”
Colorado’s State Primary Election and the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election will occur on June 25, 2024. Pursuant to Election Order 2024-01, the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election will be on the same ballot as the 2024 State Primary Election.
Coloradans who are affiliated with a major party – Republican or Democratic – by June 3 will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each major party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Minor party voters in CD-4 whose party is not holding a primary election will receive a ballot featuring only the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy election.
