April 26 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies June 25 Primary and Congressional Vacancy Election Ballot

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, April 26, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the ballots for the 2024 State Primary Election and the Congressional District 4 (CD-4) Vacancy Election.

“I’m proud to certify the State Primary ballot and the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy ballot,” Secretary Griswold said. “We look forward to another successful election.”

Colorado’s State Primary Election and the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election will occur on June 25, 2024. Pursuant to Election Order 2024-01, the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election will be on the same ballot as the 2024 State Primary Election.

Coloradans who are affiliated with a major party – Republican or Democratic – by June 3 will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each major party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Minor party voters in CD-4 whose party is not holding a primary election will receive a ballot featuring only the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy election.

Complete list of candidates in the State Primary Election

Complete list of candidates in the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election