Maryland State Board of Education to Meet on April 30

April 26, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

John White, 410-767-0486

john.white3@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (April 26, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, April 30 at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor) at 9 a.m.

The State Board will recognize Maryland’s National Blue Ribbon Schools in the morning and the Purple Star Schools program in the afternoon. The Board will also host a stakeholder engagement session with Arts Education in Maryland Schools (AEMS). After receiving an overview of High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) in Maryland, the Board will consider adoption of HQIM frameworks. The Board will review implementation guidance regarding the college and career readiness standard.

The State Board will also act on requests to publish Code of Maryland Regulations (COMAR) 13A.05.09 Programs for Homeless Children and COMAR 13A.03.02.12 Graduation Requirements for Public High Schools in Maryland, and on a Garrett County Public Schools’ calendar modification request.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 29. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

