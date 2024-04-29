Wise Agent CRM Launches Brand Ambassador Program

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent has announced its new Ambassador Program, a group of top real estate professionals from across the country who are bringing their knowledge and insights to help Wise Agent deliver an industry-leading CRM.

The Wise Agent Ambassador program fosters stronger connections between real estate experts and the development of Wise Agent products. Through this program, ambassadors are able to assess upcoming Wise Agent offerings, provide valuable input on company initiatives, and receive opportunities to grow their brand.

“We are excited to announce the debut of our Brand Ambassador program, especially during a crucial year in the real estate industry,” says Eleni Sommershield, Chief Operating Officer of Wise Agent. “Getting immediate feedback, listening to what our core customer needs and wants, and highlighting the hard work real estate professionals do will better align us with the future of the industry.”

At Wise Agent, we are fully committed to helping and growing real estate professionals’ businesses by providing a best-in-class CRM. With the new Wise Agent Ambassador program, we hope to better bridge the gap between product and user.

Meet the Ambassadors
Read the full bio of our Wise Agent Ambassadors here

Nikki Beauchamp
Broker at Sotheby’s International Realty | NYC, New York

Ed Brittingham
REALTOR at RE/MAX Eclipse | Detroit, Michigan

Nicholas Feagley
Broker at Howard Hanna | Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Greg Hanner
Broker/Owner at Garden Realty | Waterford, Connecticut

Tamara Inzunza
REALTOR at Realty One Group Capital | Alexandria, Virginia

Franke Joehl
VP Regional Operations at EXIT Realty South Central | Citrus Springs, Florida

Marki Lemons Ryhal
National Speaker | Chicago, Illinois

Nick Libert
Broker/Owner at EXIT Strategy Realty | Chicago, Illinois

Jerimias "JMan" Maneiro
National Trainer at Douglas Elliman Real Estate | Rochester, New York

Andrea Marzullo-Lane
Team Lead at Urban Realty Group with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of America | Omaha, Nebraska

Billie Parrot
Broker at Meridian Real Estate-Billings | Billings, Montana

Lona Reiling
REALTOR at Exit Strategy Realty | Chicago, Illinois

Ellicia Romo
Lender at NEXA Mortgage and Author | Chandler, Arizona

About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.

Wise Agent Team
Wise Agent
+1 480-836-0345
email us here
About

Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and take on more business.

Wise Agent

