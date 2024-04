Wise Agent CRM Launches Brand Ambassador Program

The Wise Agent Brand Ambassador program fosters stronger connections between real estate experts and the development of Wise Agent products.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Agent has announced its new Ambassador Program, a group of top real estate professionals from across the country who are bringing their knowledge and insights to help Wise Agent deliver an industry-leading CRM.The Wise Agent Ambassador program fosters stronger connections between real estate experts and the development of Wise Agent products. Through this program, ambassadors are able to assess upcoming Wise Agent offerings, provide valuable input on company initiatives, and receive opportunities to grow their brand.“We are excited to announce the debut of our Brand Ambassador program, especially during a crucial year in the real estate industry,” says Eleni Sommershield, Chief Operating Officer of Wise Agent. “Getting immediate feedback, listening to what our core customer needs and wants, and highlighting the hard work real estate professionals do will better align us with the future of the industry.”At Wise Agent, we are fully committed to helping and growing real estate professionals’ businesses by providing a best-in-class CRM. With the new Wise Agent Ambassador program, we hope to better bridge the gap between product and user.Meet the AmbassadorsNikki BeauchampBroker at Sotheby’s International Realty | NYC, New YorkEd BrittinghamREALTOR at RE/MAX Eclipse | Detroit, MichiganNicholas FeagleyBroker at Howard Hanna | Carlisle, PennsylvaniaGreg HannerBroker/Owner at Garden Realty | Waterford, ConnecticutTamara InzunzaREALTOR at Realty One Group Capital | Alexandria, VirginiaFranke JoehlVP Regional Operations at EXIT Realty South Central | Citrus Springs, FloridaMarki Lemons RyhalNational Speaker | Chicago, IllinoisNick LibertBroker/Owner at EXIT Strategy Realty | Chicago, IllinoisJerimias "JMan" ManeiroNational Trainer at Douglas Elliman Real Estate | Rochester, New YorkAndrea Marzullo-LaneTeam Lead at Urban Realty Group with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of America | Omaha, NebraskaBillie ParrotBroker at Meridian Real Estate-Billings | Billings, MontanaLona ReilingREALTOR at Exit Strategy Realty | Chicago, IllinoisEllicia RomoLender at NEXA Mortgage and Author | Chandler, ArizonaAbout Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORSsave time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com