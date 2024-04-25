Wise Agent Strengthens Real Estate Leadership with Strategic Team Expansion
Wise Agent, the Real Estate CRM Platform, is excited to announce the ongoing expansion of its team with the addition of several seasoned industry professionals.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent, the leading Real Estate CRM Platform, is excited to announce the ongoing expansion of its team with the addition of several seasoned industry professionals. This strategic effort of hiring experienced individuals strengthens the company's commitment to its members and reputation as a trusted leader in real estate.
— Brandon Wise, CEO of Wise Agent.
Steve O'Mara, after an impressive 22-year tenure with Realtor.com and Top Producer as their Sr. Manager of Customer Care / Tech Support, has joined Wise Agent as the Manager of Customer Support which encompasses Member Success, Member Support, Billing and Retention. With a wealth of CRM management experience, he has hit the ground running, enhancing the already top-ranked customer support team and setting ambitious goals for the future.
Colleen McLaughlin, previously with YLOPO, brings four years of industry expertise as a Client Success Manager and Instructional Design and Training Specialist. She now serves as Wise Agent's dedicated in-house Learning & Development Training Specialist, diligently updating training programs and facilitating smooth onboarding for new team members.
Erika Ornelas, with nine years in real estate technology, transitions from roles at Top Producer, CINC, and Tigerlead Solutions as a valued Support & Retention team member to become Wise Agent's Industry Relations and Partnership Specialist, leveraging her extensive background to foster key industry connections.
Julie Tendler brings eight years of invaluable experience in the real estate sector to her new role at Wise Agent. Having spent three years at BrokerMint before joining Rate My Agent in 2019, Julie has now taken on the position of Member Success Advocate at Wise Agent, where her expertise promises to enhance client relationships and drive retention efforts.
Mara Sullivan, a well-known figure in the real estate industry, has made significant contributions as a Social Media Manager at Collabra Technology and Realtor.com. Joining Wise Agent, she has become a member of the marketing team, leveraging her extensive industry knowledge. She is now leading the launch of the new Wise Agent Ambassador program, showcasing her strategic insight and leadership skills.
Elizabeth Williams joins Wise Agent as a Member Support Representative, bringing over five years of valuable experience from Realtor.com. With a background in providing customer care support through various channels and a passion for real estate photography, Williams is prepared to make significant contributions to the support team.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
