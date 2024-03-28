Wise Agent Continues its Reign as Best Real Estate CRM, Named by Forbes Advisor for 2022, 2023, and 2024
Arizona-based software company Wise Agent announces its recognition as the Best Real Estate CRM for the third consecutive year.
Being recognized by Forbes for three consecutive years is a testament to our dedication to delivering the best CRM solution for real estate professionals. We take immense pride in this accomplishment.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona-based software company Wise Agent proudly announces its recognition as the Best Real Estate CRM for the third consecutive year by Forbes Advisor for the years 2022, 2023, and now 2024. Forbes Advisor's choice of Wise Agent as the leading Real Estate CRM reaffirms its position as a powerhouse in the industry, emphasizing its extensive integration options, exceptional value proposition, and round-the-clock comprehensive customer support.
Wise Agent's consistent top ranking by Forbes Advisor underscores its commitment to providing unparalleled service to real estate professionals. Brandon Wise, Founder and CEO of Wise Agent, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Being recognized by Forbes for three consecutive years is a testament to our dedication to delivering the best CRM solution for real estate professionals. We take immense pride in this accomplishment."
Forbes Advisor highlighted Wise Agent's native integrations with top real estate technology companies, enabling agents to seamlessly incorporate their preferred marketing, transaction, and lead generation services. This flexibility empowers agents to tailor their CRM experience to suit their unique needs and workflows.
Central to Wise Agent's appeal is its unparalleled customer support, available 24/7. This exceptional level of support sets Wise Agent apart in the CRM industry and has garnered praise from users in numerous 5-star reviews. Additionally, Wise Agent offers free, unlimited CRM training and weekly webinars, further enhancing its value proposition for users.
Wise Agent's all-in-one platform combines contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing tools, providing agents with exceptional value for their investment. Its robust marketing suite includes stock drip campaigns, pre-written newsletters, landing pages, property flyers, postcard solutions, goal trackers, and commission reports—all at an affordable monthly cost.
The accolades extend beyond Forbes Advisor's recognition, with Wise Agent serving as the preferred Real Estate CRM partner for various state associations and leading brokerages.
To discover how Wise Agent can elevate your real estate business, visit www.wiseagent.com.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is today's most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations for all the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based in the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
About Forbes Advisor: Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased personal finance and business advice, news, and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers and businesses make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products with ease. For more information, visit forbesadvisor.com/business.
