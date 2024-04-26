MPD Searching for Suspects in a Firearm Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense in Northeast.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 7:41 p.m., two suspects were in the 1400 block of G Street, Northeast, when they discharged a handgun. The suspects then fled the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058308

###