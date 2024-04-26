Attorney General Bird Secures Full Refunds for Iowans Targeted by Misleading Mailer Scheme

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a settlement securing full refunds for Iowa businesses and charities targeted by a misleading mailer scheme. The scheme was carried out by “Master Marketing Group LLC,” which has been conducting business as GA Business Compliance.

GA Business Compliance sent misleading mailers to new Iowa businesses and charities. The mailers led Iowans into wrongfully believing that, as a part of the process of forming a new business or charity, they needed to obtain a certificate showing they registered to do business in Iowa. GA Business Compliance charged Iowans $65 for the certificate. In circumstances where the certificate is actually needed, it can be obtained from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office for $5.

As a result of the settlement, GA Business Compliance will:

Issue full refunds to the 478 Iowa businesses and charities that lost money, totaling $29,838.

Be permanently banned from sending mail solicitations to Iowans.

Pay a $5,000 penalty.

“Iowans starting up a new business or charity have their hands full enough,” said Attorney General Bird. “They should not have to worry about getting ripped off in the process. We are thrilled to have secured full refunds for every affected Iowan and put a stop to these misleading mailers.”

Most Iowans who paid GA Business Compliance by credit card should have already received their full refunds. The remaining Iowans will receive a check from the Iowa Attorney General’s office for the full amount paid. The checks will be mailed within the next few weeks.

Any Iowan who believes they have been affected or does not receive their check should contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590.

View the settlement agreement and mailer here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov