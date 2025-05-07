Attorney General Bird Announces Victory in Lawsuit Opposing California’s Electric-Truck Mandates

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Bird announced today that California has agreed to take steps to repeal its electric-truck mandates that reach well beyond California’s borders. Iowa joined a coalition of 17 states and the Nebraska Trucking Association in challenging a suite of California regulations called Advanced Clean Fleets in federal court. Among other things, these radical regulations would have required certain trucking companies to sideline internal-combustion trucks and transition to more expensive and less efficient electric trucks. The rule targeted every fleet that operates in California regardless of where the fleet is headquartered. Given California’s large population and access to international ports, this rule would have had nationwide effects. In the settlement announced yesterday, California has agreed not to enforce the rule.

“Iowa has had enough of California’s illegal woke regulations. Just because California wants to ban normal trucks does not mean the rest of the country has to follow its green mandates,” Attorney General Brenna Bird said. “California’s radical green mandate has to end. Now, with this win, we can move on to continue our fights against California’s other bans on gas-powered cars and trucks. Iowa shouldn't be forced to follow California’s woke, all-electric trucking rules.”

As part of the victory, California regulators will start rulemaking proceedings to formally rescind the rule. California regulators also conceded that they cannot enforce California’s 2036 ban on the sale of internal-combustion trucks unless and until the ban receives a Clean Air Act preemption waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Previously, Attorney General Bird joined a 24-state coalition successfully opposing California’s request for a waiver.

In addition to Attorney General Bird, attorneys general from the following states joined the Nebraska-led lawsuit against California regulators: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Also joining the lawsuit were the Nebraska Trucking Association and the Arizona State Legislature.

