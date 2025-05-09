Attorney General Bird Celebrates Win Defending English-Only Voter Registration Forms

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement regarding the Iowa Supreme Court decision on non-English voter registration forms: “Our win in the Iowa Supreme Court affirms that English is the official language for Iowa’s elections. Under the law, all official documents, including voter registration forms, are written in English. The case against the Iowa Secretary of State’s office jeopardized election integrity. Thanks to today’s decision, we will continue to follow all federal and state laws for elections. This is why Iowa’s elections are among the safest and most secure in the country.” ### For More Information: Zach Hoffman | Chief of Staff zach.hoffman@ag.iowa.gov

