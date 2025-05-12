Attorney General Bird Recognizes National Police Week

DES MOINES – The week of May 11 celebrates National Police Week, established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to honor the courage and sacrifice of law enforcement officers nationwide. This annual observance highlights the vital role officers play in protecting and strengthening our communities.

Peace Officer Memorial Day, observed on May 15 during National Police Week, honors the brave law enforcement officers and K9s who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“In Iowa, we respect our law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Bird. “Our office is committed to supporting and defending the men and women who work to safeguard our communities. We ask our law enforcement heroes to put their lives on the line every day to protect us. This week, we remember the fallen for their devotion and service to not only the citizens of Iowa but also our great country.”

