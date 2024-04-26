2 ALLEN MEDIA GROUP COURT SERIES RECEIVE DAYTIME EMMY® AWARD NOMINATIONS

Two Allen Media Group court series -- WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE and JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN -- each received a 2024 Daytime Emmy® Award nomination for ‘Best Legal/Courtroom Program’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) -- the largest producer/distributor of television court programming in the world -- proudly announces that 2 of its court series have received nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) in the ‘Best Legal/Courtroom Program’ category for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, which will be broadcast Friday, June 7, 2024 on the CBS Television Network.

The 2 AMG court series nominated -- WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE and JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN -- are daily one-hour strip series, currently carried nationwide on broadcast stations in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on cable and digital distribution platforms globally. In the past 14 years, AMG has launched 9 court series, making it the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world. All 9 AMG court series are Executive Produced by Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, and Patricia Wilson -- and are produced and distributed globally by AMG.

In addition to broadcast syndication, all 9 AMG court series are carried on the AMG television network theGrio, which is available in over 41 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Charter/Spectrum, Sling, Cox, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally. The initial AMG court series, AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in fall 2010.

The 9 AMG court series are:

● AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS

● JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ

● SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN

● JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN

● THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT

● WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE

● MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS

● JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN

● EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS

“We at Allen Media Group are extremely proud of these 2 Emmy®-nominated court series,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Judge Lauren Lake and Judge Marilyn Milian are both outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television judges. Our roster of talent is simply the best.”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for nominating WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE this year for Best Legal/Courtroom program,” said Judge Lauren Lake. “Congratulations to our amazing production team lead by executive producer Patricia Wilson for creating impactful legal programming that educates, entertains, and empowers. Thank you to Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas and everyone at Allen Media Group for this incredible opportunity and congratulations to all of the other esteemed honorees.”

"Self-help books aside, it's surreal to compete against yourself,” said Judge Marilyn Milian “It's been an amazing ride these last 23 years to be able to educate and entertain America. I am so happy that THE PEOPLE’S COURT was nominated for its last year in production, it was an honor to be part of its legacy, but I was blown away that JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN, in its first months on air, has also been nominated. I look forward to many years to come with this great new team, original programming, and all new cases!"

"On behalf of my dedicated and outstanding production team, we are honored to be nominated for two Daytime Emmy® Awards,” said Executive Producer and Showrunner, Patricia Wilson. “It has been a joy to showcase the incredible talents of Judge Lauren Lake and Judge Marilyn Milian. Special thanks to Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks and Jennifer Lucas for their support and vision for JusticeCentral.TV."

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. AMGMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, AMGMP also released the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan & Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, and DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv