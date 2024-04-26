Visit to the Vatican Museums

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the Vatican Museums after the meeting with the Pope.

It was reported that the Vatican Museums are a complex of museums located on the territory of the Vatican City State.

The museum complex was founded by the popes and contains works of art by artists of the past, including works from the Renaissance.

The history of the creation of the Vatican Museums began in 1506 and they were opened in 1771. The founder of Museums is Pope Julius II.

As it was reported, 1,600,000 people visit these museums every year and get acquainted with the history and culture of different periods of the Vatican.

The Vatican Museums consist of 54 galleries or halls, the Sistine Chapel being the last of them.

After visiting the Vatican Museums, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon signed the distinguished guests book.