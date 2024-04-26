The end of official visits to the Italian Republic and the Vatican

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the official visits of the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, which took place from April 22 to 26 in the Italian Republic and the Vatican, came to an end.

We remind you that during the official visit to Italy and the Vatican, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held constructive meetings with the President and Prime Minister of this country, the Pope of Rome, and high-ranking representatives of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The successful results of this visit include the signing of 9 important documents of cooperation based on the completion of high-level negotiations between Tajikistan and Italy, the holding of a business forum of the two countries on the presentation of investment opportunities in the economy of Tajikistan, and the signing of documents on promoting the activities of Italian entrepreneurs in Tajikistan.

High-ranking representatives and officials of the Italian Republic and the Vatican saw off the distinguished guest – the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at the International Airport of Rome – Fiumicino named after Leonardo da Vinci.

In the evening of April 26, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon left the city of Rome for his homeland.