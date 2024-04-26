CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Haven Dubois will be held May 27 to 31, 2024, at the Royal Hotel, 4025 Albert Street, in Regina.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Dubois, 14, was discovered unresponsive in a creek in the east end of Regina on May 20, 2015. Resuscitation efforts were attempted by a bystander. Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services personnel continued resuscitation efforts and transported Dubois to the Emergency Department of the Regina General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased at 13:29 hours.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Brent Gough, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

