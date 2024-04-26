Three New Group Homes for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities Open in Saskatoon

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2024

Today, Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky and representatives from Elmwood Residences Inc. celebrated the grand opening of three new group homes to provide care to 12 former residents of Kinsmen Manor who have transitioned into community-based living. The Ministry of Social Services is providing Elmwood Residences Inc. with approximately $1.78 million in annualized funding to operate these homes that are leased from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.

The provincial government has announced that another two Elmwood group homes will be constructed in Saskatoon to accommodate the remaining eight residents of Kinsmen Manor. Today's announcement is part of the $7.6 million investment announced in the 2024-25 provincial budget to plan and construct 10 new group homes and one assessment and stabilization home to support adults with intellectual disabilities.

"Building strong, inclusive communities for people with disabilities remains a focus for our province," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Community partners are essential to building accessible and welcoming communities where people with disabilities can live as independently as possible. The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to work alongside Elmwood Residences to support person-centred community living."

The three new group homes that have opened are providing residential services and community wraparound supports to individuals with intellectual disabilities. The home-like model of these new homes offers independence for residents while also meeting accessibility and safety needs.

"Today's celebration is doubly exciting," Elmwood Residences Inc. Executive Director Rachael Steinke said. "Not only will all the residents we serve find themselves settled in their new homes but we are also now able to fully embrace the planning and design of our community hub initiative. This initiative provides supports for the health, wellness, community inclusion and housing of our residents and is an intentional, intergenerational and inclusive model that welcomes all members of the Saskatoon community."

Elmwood Residences is a non-profit organization that has supported individuals with intellectual disabilities through residential services since 1969 when Kinsmen Manor was built. Their mission is to provide individualized care and support that nurtures growth, wellbeing and belonging for people living with intellectual disabilities. For more information, visit: https://www.elmwoodyxe.ca/.



The Ministry of Social Services provides Elmwood Residences with $11.3 million annually to operate 14 group homes, two supported independent living programs, a day program and the Kinsmen Manor which is closing, and supports over 100 individuals with intellectual disabilities in Saskatoon.

For information on how to access supports for people with intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca

Rachael Steinke, Executive Director

Elmwood Residences Inc.

Saskatoon

Phone: 306-649-6650

Email: rsteinke@elmwoodyxe.ca

