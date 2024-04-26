Governor Abbott Announces New FreshRealm Facility In Lancaster

TEXAS, April 26 - April 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that FreshRealm, Inc. (“FreshRealm”) will establish a new facility in Lancaster to provide high quality meals to retailers and food businesses nationwide. The project is expected to create more than 112 new jobs and $10.5 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $672,000 has been extended to FreshRealm. In addition, the company has been offered a $15,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.



“As the Best State for Business for 20 consecutive years, Texas offers the environment for companies to grow and the tools for Texans to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Providing access to the best workforce in the nation, connectivity to robust infrastructure networks, and a business friendly environment, FreshRealm will thrive here in Texas. FreshRealm’s new facility in Lancaster will create over 100 good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans and invest more than $10 million into the local economy. I look forward to continuing to work with our local and regional economic development partners to ensure continued success for FreshRealm in Lancaster and Dallas County.”



“Texas prides itself and is recognized nationally for our ability to attract industry,” said Senator Royce West. “One of the many tools used to be a magnet for new business is the Texas Enterprise Fund, which incentivizes a prospective business to locate in Texas based on what it pledges to bring to the table. FreshRealm looks like a good fit for Dallas County, offering employment in a burgeoning industry at a livable wage. It’s more good news for a growing workforce in Southern Dallas County and the City of Lancaster. Thanks to Governor Abbott and the Texas Enterprise Fund for helping our state stay ahead of the pack.”



“As a national, end-to-end meals platform, FreshRealm offers an innovative, built-for-fresh solution that simplifies how quality ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook meals and kits are delivered to food retailers and brought to consumers' tables,” said FreshRealm President Snow Le. “Lancaster is an ideal location for us to support the entire U.S. market for our customers. Further, we are especially excited to be doing business in Texas, a state that is actively investing in its people and businesses.”



“FreshRealm's decision to establish their new headquarters in Lancaster is a testament to our city's growing reputation as a center for innovation and business development,” said Lancaster Mayor Clyde C. Hairston.



FreshRealm also recently announced the relocation of their corporate headquarters to Texas. View more information about FreshRealm, Inc.

