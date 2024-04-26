Illinois State Fire Marshal Awards $4 Million in Grants to Illinois Fire Departments and EMS Providers

ILLINOIS, April 26 - Springfield, Ill- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today the recipients of the 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $4 million was awarded to 165 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 417 applications, requesting around $9.5 million in funding for this grant period.

"We continue to see and hear about the need and understand the issues fire departments face when it comes to funding across the state. I am proud this year we were able to increase our grant funding to $4 million, a $2.5 million increase from last year, which has allowed us to award over 100 more departments money to purchase lifesaving tools they might not have been able to afford otherwise," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Grant recipients and awards are listed below:

Adams:

Clayton Fire Protection District $26,000

Alexander:

Tamms Fire Department $26,000

Bond:

Keyesport Fire Protection District $24,900

Smithboro Fire Protection District $24,208

Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District $25,320

Brown:

Versailles Fire Protection District $26,000

Bureau:

Cherry Fire Protection District $26,000

Bureau Fire Protection District $20,277

Calhoun:

Hardin Fire Protection District $23,864.65

Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service $25,916

North Calhoun Fire Protection District $26,000

Cass:

Chandlerville Fire Department $25,200

Virginia Volunteer Fire Department $8,075

Cass/Morgan

Arenzville Fire Protection District $26,000

Champaign:

Carroll Fire Protection District $26,000

Christian:

Owaneco Fire Protection District $23,150

Clark:

West Union Community Fire Protection District $24,800

Clay:

Xenia Fire Protection District $26,000

Clinton:

Huey Ferrin Boulder Fire Protection District $13,981.70

Hoffman Fire Protection District $26,000

St. Rose Fire Protection District $26,000

Cook:

Garden Homes Fire Protection District $23,373

Central Stickney Fire Protection District $24,600

Village of Rosemont Fire Department $26,000

Hazel Crest Fire-Rescue Department $25,990

Chicago Ridge Fire Department $20,866.12

Village of Ford Heights Fire Department $25,370

Village of Broadview $26,000

McCook Fire Department $25,897

Cook/DuPage:

Bartlett Fire Protection District $26,000

Crawford:

LaMotte Fire Protection District $25,835.96

DeWitt:

Kenny Fire Department $25,600

DuPage:

West Chicago Fire Protection District $16,000

Bensenville Fire Protection District #2 $26,000

Glenside Fire Protection District $26,000

Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District $26,000

York Center Fire Protection District $20,000

Ford:

Roberts Melvin Fire Protection District $21,000

Franklin:

Coello Volunteer Fire Department $26,000

West Frankfort Fire Department $26,000

Fulton:

Cuba Fire Protection District $11,945

Gallatin:

Shawneetown Fire Department $26,000

Equality Fire Department $24,976

Ridgeway Fire Department $26,000

Greene:

White Hall Fire Protection District $25,994

Roodhouse Fire Protection District $25,488.81

Carrollton Fire Protection District $19,950

Grundy:

Braceville Fire Protection District $25,930

Verona-Kinsman Fire Department $25,985

Mazon Fire Protection District $20,185

Hamilton:

McLeansboro Fire Department $26,000

Henderson:

Biggsville Fire Protection District $21,583

Henry:

Galva Fire Department $22,217.99

Atkinson Fire Protection District $23,245

Anawan Alba Fire Protection District $23,455

Kewanee Community Fire Protection District $26,000

Iroquois:

Papineau Fire Protection District $23,750

Crescent Iroquois Fire Department $26,000

Onarga Fire Protection District $26,000

Cissna Park Fire Protection District $26,000

Chebanse Township Fire Protection District $26,000

Jackson:

Makanda Township Fire Department $25,981.25

Dowell Volunteer Fire Department $25,842

Jasper:

Wade Community Fire Protection District $25,992

Jefferson:

Woodlawn Fire Protection District $25,500

Waltonville Fire Protection District $24,292.75

Jo Daviess:

Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department $25,455.06

City of East Dubuque Fire Department $22,556

Kane:

Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District $20,480

Kaneville Fire Protection District $15,443

Kankakee:

Kankakee Township Fire Protection District $23,597.20

Knox:

Oneida-Wataga Fire Protection District $25,972

Maquon Fire Protection District $25,987.83

Elba Salem Fire Protection District $26,000

Williamsfield Fire Protection District $26,000

Knox/Warren:

Abingdon Fire Protection District $26,000

Lake:

Winthrop Harbor Fire Department $25,951

Libertyville Fire Department $14,736

LaSalle:

Naplate Fire Department $26,000

Utica Community Fire Protection District $19,550

LaSalle/DeKalb

Leland Community Fire Protection District $18,442

Lawrence:

Christy Fire Protection District $19,850

Bridgeport Fire Protection District $26,000

Lee:

Sublette Fire Protection District $25,200

Livingston:

Chatsworth Fire Protection District $25,999

Odell Fire Protection District $24,596

Fairbury Fire Department $26,000

Logan:

Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District $26,000

Latham Fire Protection District $26,000

Elkhart Rural Fire Protection District $19,976

Middletown Fire Protection District $21,130

Macon:

South Wheatland Fire Protection District $26,000

Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District $13,865

City of Decatur Fire Department $17,950

Macoupin:

Mount Olive Fire Protection District $23,121

Girard Fire Protection District $22,322

Virden Fire Protection District $25,436.25

Madison:

Olive Fire Protection District $24,800

State Park Fire Department $23,664

Prairie Fire Protection District $24,700

Dorsey Fire Protection District $26,000

Marine Community Fire Protection District $26,000

Glen Carbon Fire Protection District $26,000

Vince Fire Department $26,000

Hartford Fire Department $26,000

Meadowbrook Fire Department $18,329

Marion:

Kell Community Fire Protection District $26,000

Iuka Fire Protection District $26,000

Mason:

Bath Fire Protection District $26,000

San Jose Fire Protection District $25,560

Massac:

Massac County Fire Protection District $25,898.08

Metropolis Fire Department $24,480

McDonough:

Good Hope-Sciota Fire Protection District $26,000

McLean:

Bloomington Township Fire Protection District $24,750

Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District $26,000

Monroe:

Valmeyer Fire Protection District $25,100

Montgomery:

Farmersville Waggoner Fire Protection District $25,435.06

Raymond Community Fire Protection District $24,999.90

Litchfield Fire Department $19,811

Moultrie:

Bethany Fire Protection District $26,000

Ogle:

Forreston Fire Protection District $26,000

Stillman Fire Protection District $26,000

Peoria:

West Peoria Fire Protection District $11,927.76

City of Peoria Fire Department $23,430

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District $26,000

Perry:

City of DuQuoin Fire Department $25,100

Piatt:

Northern Piatt County Fire Protection District $26,000

Monticello Fire & Rescue Department $24,226.76

Pike:

Spring Creek Fire Protection District $26,000

Griggsville Fire Department $25,875

Pope:

Rural Pope County Fire Protection District $25,922.44

Pulaski:

Karnak Fire Department $24,702.80

Pulaski Fire Department $25,345.99

Rock Island:

Coyne Center Fire Protection District $25,429.15

Saline:

Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department $24,500

Sangamon:

Dawson Fire Protection District $25,320

Auburn Fire and Rescue $24,036

Pawnee Fire Protection District $24,739.60

New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Protection District $7,998

Schuyler:

Browning Fire Department $24,280

Scott:

Winchester EMS $26,000

Shelby:

Shelbyville Fire Protection District $26,000

Windsor Area Ambulance Service $25,069.65

St. Clair:

Midway Fire Protection District $25,802.60

St. Libory Fire Department $26,000

Millstadt Ambulance Service $26,000

Stephenson:

Orangeville Fire Protection District $26,000

Freeport Fire Department $25,000

Cedarville Fire Protection District $26,000

Tazewell:

North Pekin Fire Department $25,540

Union:

Jonesboro Fire Department $24,016

Dongola Fire Department $23,826.85

Alto Pass Fire Protection District $25,515

Vermilion:

Hoopeston Fire Department $25,960

Wabash:

Allendale Rural Fire Protection District $23,994

Warren:

Central Warren Fire Protection District $24,686

Washington:

Addieville Community Fire Protection District $25,878.12

White:

Norris City Fire Protection District $4,586

Will:

Lockport Township Fire Protection District $26,000

Steger Estates Fire Protection District $20,886.12

Manhattan Fire Protection District $21,600

Williamson:

Energy Volunteer Fire Department $25,145.42

Hurst Fire Department $26,000

Cambria Fire Department $11,000

Woodford:

Benson Ambulance $26,000