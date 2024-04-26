Illinois State Fire Marshal Awards $4 Million in Grants to Illinois Fire Departments and EMS Providers
ILLINOIS, April 26 - Springfield, Ill- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today the recipients of the 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $4 million was awarded to 165 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 417 applications, requesting around $9.5 million in funding for this grant period.
"We continue to see and hear about the need and understand the issues fire departments face when it comes to funding across the state. I am proud this year we were able to increase our grant funding to $4 million, a $2.5 million increase from last year, which has allowed us to award over 100 more departments money to purchase lifesaving tools they might not have been able to afford otherwise," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.
Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.
Grant recipients and awards are listed below:
Adams:
Clayton Fire Protection District $26,000
Alexander:
Tamms Fire Department $26,000
Bond:
Keyesport Fire Protection District $24,900
Smithboro Fire Protection District $24,208
Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District $25,320
Brown:
Versailles Fire Protection District $26,000
Bureau:
Cherry Fire Protection District $26,000
Bureau Fire Protection District $20,277
Calhoun:
Hardin Fire Protection District $23,864.65
Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service $25,916
North Calhoun Fire Protection District $26,000
Cass:
Chandlerville Fire Department $25,200
Virginia Volunteer Fire Department $8,075
Cass/Morgan
Arenzville Fire Protection District $26,000
Champaign:
Carroll Fire Protection District $26,000
Christian:
Owaneco Fire Protection District $23,150
Clark:
West Union Community Fire Protection District $24,800
Clay:
Xenia Fire Protection District $26,000
Clinton:
Huey Ferrin Boulder Fire Protection District $13,981.70
Hoffman Fire Protection District $26,000
St. Rose Fire Protection District $26,000
Cook:
Garden Homes Fire Protection District $23,373
Central Stickney Fire Protection District $24,600
Village of Rosemont Fire Department $26,000
Hazel Crest Fire-Rescue Department $25,990
Chicago Ridge Fire Department $20,866.12
Village of Ford Heights Fire Department $25,370
Village of Broadview $26,000
McCook Fire Department $25,897
Cook/DuPage:
Bartlett Fire Protection District $26,000
Crawford:
LaMotte Fire Protection District $25,835.96
DeWitt:
Kenny Fire Department $25,600
DuPage:
West Chicago Fire Protection District $16,000
Bensenville Fire Protection District #2 $26,000
Glenside Fire Protection District $26,000
Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District $26,000
York Center Fire Protection District $20,000
Ford:
Roberts Melvin Fire Protection District $21,000
Franklin:
Coello Volunteer Fire Department $26,000
West Frankfort Fire Department $26,000
Fulton:
Cuba Fire Protection District $11,945
Gallatin:
Shawneetown Fire Department $26,000
Equality Fire Department $24,976
Ridgeway Fire Department $26,000
Greene:
White Hall Fire Protection District $25,994
Roodhouse Fire Protection District $25,488.81
Carrollton Fire Protection District $19,950
Grundy:
Braceville Fire Protection District $25,930
Verona-Kinsman Fire Department $25,985
Mazon Fire Protection District $20,185
Hamilton:
McLeansboro Fire Department $26,000
Henderson:
Biggsville Fire Protection District $21,583
Henry:
Galva Fire Department $22,217.99
Atkinson Fire Protection District $23,245
Anawan Alba Fire Protection District $23,455
Kewanee Community Fire Protection District $26,000
Iroquois:
Papineau Fire Protection District $23,750
Crescent Iroquois Fire Department $26,000
Onarga Fire Protection District $26,000
Cissna Park Fire Protection District $26,000
Chebanse Township Fire Protection District $26,000
Jackson:
Makanda Township Fire Department $25,981.25
Dowell Volunteer Fire Department $25,842
Jasper:
Wade Community Fire Protection District $25,992
Jefferson:
Woodlawn Fire Protection District $25,500
Waltonville Fire Protection District $24,292.75
Jo Daviess:
Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department $25,455.06
City of East Dubuque Fire Department $22,556
Kane:
Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District $20,480
Kaneville Fire Protection District $15,443
Kankakee:
Kankakee Township Fire Protection District $23,597.20
Knox:
Oneida-Wataga Fire Protection District $25,972
Maquon Fire Protection District $25,987.83
Elba Salem Fire Protection District $26,000
Williamsfield Fire Protection District $26,000
Knox/Warren:
Abingdon Fire Protection District $26,000
Lake:
Winthrop Harbor Fire Department $25,951
Libertyville Fire Department $14,736
LaSalle:
Naplate Fire Department $26,000
Utica Community Fire Protection District $19,550
LaSalle/DeKalb
Leland Community Fire Protection District $18,442
Lawrence:
Christy Fire Protection District $19,850
Bridgeport Fire Protection District $26,000
Lee:
Sublette Fire Protection District $25,200
Livingston:
Chatsworth Fire Protection District $25,999
Odell Fire Protection District $24,596
Fairbury Fire Department $26,000
Logan:
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District $26,000
Latham Fire Protection District $26,000
Elkhart Rural Fire Protection District $19,976
Middletown Fire Protection District $21,130
Macon:
South Wheatland Fire Protection District $26,000
Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District $13,865
City of Decatur Fire Department $17,950
Macoupin:
Mount Olive Fire Protection District $23,121
Girard Fire Protection District $22,322
Virden Fire Protection District $25,436.25
Madison:
Olive Fire Protection District $24,800
State Park Fire Department $23,664
Prairie Fire Protection District $24,700
Dorsey Fire Protection District $26,000
Marine Community Fire Protection District $26,000
Glen Carbon Fire Protection District $26,000
Vince Fire Department $26,000
Hartford Fire Department $26,000
Meadowbrook Fire Department $18,329
Marion:
Kell Community Fire Protection District $26,000
Iuka Fire Protection District $26,000
Mason:
Bath Fire Protection District $26,000
San Jose Fire Protection District $25,560
Massac:
Massac County Fire Protection District $25,898.08
Metropolis Fire Department $24,480
McDonough:
Good Hope-Sciota Fire Protection District $26,000
McLean:
Bloomington Township Fire Protection District $24,750
Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District $26,000
Monroe:
Valmeyer Fire Protection District $25,100
Montgomery:
Farmersville Waggoner Fire Protection District $25,435.06
Raymond Community Fire Protection District $24,999.90
Litchfield Fire Department $19,811
Moultrie:
Bethany Fire Protection District $26,000
Ogle:
Forreston Fire Protection District $26,000
Stillman Fire Protection District $26,000
Peoria:
West Peoria Fire Protection District $11,927.76
City of Peoria Fire Department $23,430
Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District $26,000
Perry:
City of DuQuoin Fire Department $25,100
Piatt:
Northern Piatt County Fire Protection District $26,000
Monticello Fire & Rescue Department $24,226.76
Pike:
Spring Creek Fire Protection District $26,000
Griggsville Fire Department $25,875
Pope:
Rural Pope County Fire Protection District $25,922.44
Pulaski:
Karnak Fire Department $24,702.80
Pulaski Fire Department $25,345.99
Rock Island:
Coyne Center Fire Protection District $25,429.15
Saline:
Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department $24,500
Sangamon:
Dawson Fire Protection District $25,320
Auburn Fire and Rescue $24,036
Pawnee Fire Protection District $24,739.60
New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Protection District $7,998
Schuyler:
Browning Fire Department $24,280
Scott:
Winchester EMS $26,000
Shelby:
Shelbyville Fire Protection District $26,000
Windsor Area Ambulance Service $25,069.65
St. Clair:
Midway Fire Protection District $25,802.60
St. Libory Fire Department $26,000
Millstadt Ambulance Service $26,000
Stephenson:
Orangeville Fire Protection District $26,000
Freeport Fire Department $25,000
Cedarville Fire Protection District $26,000
Tazewell:
North Pekin Fire Department $25,540
Union:
Jonesboro Fire Department $24,016
Dongola Fire Department $23,826.85
Alto Pass Fire Protection District $25,515
Vermilion:
Hoopeston Fire Department $25,960
Wabash:
Allendale Rural Fire Protection District $23,994
Warren:
Central Warren Fire Protection District $24,686
Washington:
Addieville Community Fire Protection District $25,878.12
White:
Norris City Fire Protection District $4,586
Will:
Lockport Township Fire Protection District $26,000
Steger Estates Fire Protection District $20,886.12
Manhattan Fire Protection District $21,600
Williamson:
Energy Volunteer Fire Department $25,145.42
Hurst Fire Department $26,000
Cambria Fire Department $11,000
Woodford:
Benson Ambulance $26,000