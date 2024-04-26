USCIS Approves Form I-956F Exemplar Application for Kindred Resort at Keystone Rural EB-5 Loan Project

Form I-956F approval means that the project’s documents have been reviewed by USCIS and were found to be compliant with the EB-5 program.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that USCIS has now approved Form I-956F exemplar application for its Kindred Resort at Keystone rural EB-5 project “We filed the Kindred Resort at Keystone I-956F exemplar in November 2023,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN. “Now, we are thrilled to announce the project has been approved by USCIS in only 6 months. This is tremendous news for the project’s EB-5 investors.”Form I-956F approval means that the project’s documents have been reviewed by USCIS and were found to be compliant with the EB-5 program. This means that USCIS has accepted not only Kindred Resort at Keystone’s rural designation and job creation methodology, but it has accepted the project’s loan structure and other key EB-5 investor protections.Silverman added, “The Kindred Resort at Keystone is in an advanced stage of construction, all required jobs have already been created, and now USCIS has approved the project. An EB-5 investor in Kindred Resort at Keystone has only to prove a legal source of funds, and he or she will receive I-526E approval for a Green Card.”Under the EB-5 program, a regional center must file Form I-956F for each of its projects. If USCIS denies this project application, the project’s EB-5 investors’ immigrant petitions will also be denied.“With this latest approval, EB5AN maintains its perfect record of compliance with USCIS,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN. “We always do our best to make sure our projects fully comply with the EB-5 program, but we cannot know whether USCIS will approve a project until we receive the approval notice. With an approval for Kindred Resort at Keystone, our EB-5 investors can invest with confidence knowing that USCIS has reviewed and accepted the project as compliant.”Kindred Resort at Keystone includes a 107-room luxury hotel and 95 condominiums managed by Vail’s RockResorts, just 55 feet from the main gondola at Keystone Ski Mountain . Keystone Ski Mountain is owned and operated by Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) and is the 4th most visited ski mountain in the United States.The project is fully financed and vertical construction is underway with 1,100+ jobs already created—enough to satisfy the job creation requirement for all EB-5 investors.As of April 1, 2024, 72% of the condominiums are already presold, representing over $114 million in total sales to date with nonrefundable buyer deposits. Presales significantly reduce the financial risk for EB-5 investors by proving buyer demand and providing additional financing for construction.*****Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.5 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost in the billions. EB5AN’s regional center portfolio of EB-5 investments has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from over 60 countries.