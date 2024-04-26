Missouri Department of Labor Remembers Fallen Workers at State Capitol Ceremony

Jefferson City, MO - The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) held its annual Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony on Friday, April 26, at the Missouri State Capitol. The solemn event honors Missouri workers who lost their lives due to work-related injuries or illnesses in 2023.

“Workers’ Memorial Day is a day to remember the sacrifices made by Missourians who dedicated their lives to the workforce,” said Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui. “This ceremony allows us to honor their memory and renew our unwavering commitment to ensuring safe and healthy workplaces for all Missourians.”

The ceremony featured remarks from Director Hui, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and other distinguished guests. The Boone County Fire District Pipes & Drums perform during the event, including a rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Caroline Coulter, General Counsel of the Office of Administration, performed vocals during the event with accompaniment by Randy Wright of Governor Parson’s office.

“My hope is that this memorial goes beyond being a tribute to those who lost their lives as they labored at their jobs,” Director Karsten said. “Let it remind the public of the risks civil servants and others face as they patrol our streets, respond to fires, emergencies and service calls, build and repair highways and infrastructure, and contribute to our economy in many other worthy pursuits. And may it also motivate all of us to change behaviors that put any worker at risk.”

Family members of fallen workers were invited to attend and were presented with a proclamation signed by Governor Mike Parson, a United States flag, and a flowering dogwood tree seedling courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“Our Division of Workers’ Compensation and Division of Labor Standards encourages all Missourians to join us in honoring these fallen workers,” said Director Hui. “Their absence leaves a void, but their memory serves as a constant reminder of the importance of workplace safety.”

