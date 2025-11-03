Minimum Wage Increases to $15.00 per Hour for 2026

Jefferson City, MO – A minimum wage of $15.00 per hour takes effect on January 1, 2026.

On July 10, 2025, Governor Kehoe signed into law HB 567 (2025), modifying provisions to the Missouri minimum wage law.

Visit the department's Minimum Wage page to learn more or download summary posters, which are available in English and Spanish.

Pursuant to provisions in HB 567 (2025), the minimum wage will no longer be annually adjusted by the Consumer Price Index. Moreover, public employers previously exempted are now subject to the Missouri minimum wage law.