Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,810 in the last 365 days.

Minimum Wage Increases to $15.00 per Hour for 2026

Jefferson City, MO – A minimum wage of $15.00 per hour takes effect on January 1, 2026.

On July 10, 2025, Governor Kehoe signed into law HB 567 (2025), modifying provisions to the Missouri minimum wage law.

Visit the department's Minimum Wage page to learn more or download summary posters, which are available in English and Spanish.

Pursuant to provisions in HB 567 (2025), the minimum wage will no longer be annually adjusted by the Consumer Price Index. Moreover, public employers previously exempted are now subject to the Missouri minimum wage law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minimum Wage Increases to $15.00 per Hour for 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more