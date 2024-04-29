Music Biz 2024: Final Program Lineup Confirmed
Details on this year’s keynote slate, live performances, 300+ speakers & moreNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Music Business Association today confirms the final schedule for its upcoming Music Biz 2024 conference, which will be held May 13-16, 2024 at the JW Marriott Nashville. This year’s edition marks the final consecutive year that the event will take place in Nashville, ahead of the conference returning to a traveling model starting in 2025.
Featuring more than 300 speakers from every angle of the music business, Music Biz 2024 highlights will include eight keynote interviews throughout the event, four new multi-panel summits, the first-ever Startup Lab program, an afternoon of sessions to empower women and gender-expansive individuals, live music performances, the 2024 Bizzy Awards, and much more.
- 2024 Keynote Slate
The Association has confirmed the keynote interview lineup for this year’s event, listed below:
Tuesday, May 14th
Music & Money Keynote | 1 – 1:40 PM CT
+ Laurent Hubert, Kobalt, interviewed by Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties
Sync Symposium Keynote | 2 – 2:40 PM CT
+ Charlie Starr, Vocalist & Lead Guitarist of Blackberry Smoke, and Trey Wilson, The Gray Slate Management, interviewed by Leslie Fram, CMT
________________________________________
Wednesday, May 15th
Collaboration on a Global Scale: Metadata Solutions to Increase Efficiency Worldwide
Metadata Summit Keynote | 10:15 – 10:55 AM CT
+ Kim Beauchamp, Universal Music Group; Mark Krajewski, PRS For Music; and Declan Rudden, CISAC, interviewed by Susan Butler, Music Confidential
The Greatest Good: Social Impact Is Good For Business Keynote | 10:45 – 11:15 AM CT
+ Louis Posen, Hopeless Records, interviewed by Lachi, RAMPD
Artificial Intelligence, Concrete Results: Music's Next Uncharted Frontier Keynote | 10:45 – 11:25 AM CT
+ Meng Ru Kuok, BandLab Technologies, interviewed by Andreea Gleeson, TuneCore
________________________________________
Thursday, May 16th
Past, Publish, Future: Music Publishing's Evolution in 2024 & Beyond Keynote | 10 – 10:40 AM CT
+ John Josephson, SESAC Music Group, interviewed by Robert Levine, Billboard
Are We Supporting Our Most Important Resource? | 10 – 11 AM CT
Presented in conjunction with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM)
+ Gretchen Boster, Downtown Music Holdings; Natoya Brown, Universal Music Group; and Ryan Butler, The Recording Academy, in conversation, moderated by Sandye Taylor, BMI
Women’s Leadership Program Keynote | 12:25 — 1 PM CT
+ Jacqueline Saturn, Virgin Music Group, interviewed by Nicole Barsalona, Women in Music
Other high-profile names among the event’s more than 300 confirmed speakers include Graham Davies (DiMA), Skye Landgraf (We Are Moving the Needle), Mary Megan Peer (peermusic), Drew Hill (Utopia Music), Cindy James (Virgin Music Group), Caroline Champarnaud (SECAM), Tomas Ericsson (AMRA), Daniel Indart (LMS Records), Peter Leathem OBE (PPL), Brigette Boyle & Jillian Rothman (WMG), Brandon Seavers (Memphis Record Pressing), Crissi Bariatti (Barnes & Noble), and Gloria Johnson (TN State Representative).
As in years past, the Association has built out its four-day educational program of more than 100 panels based on topic and speaker submissions from the global music business through its annual Call For Presentations process. An up-to-date interactive schedule including speakers and panel descriptions can be found at https://musicbiz.org/music-biz-2024-agenda.
- Conference Highlights
In addition to attendee-favorite events like the 13th annual Metadata Summit, #NEXTGEN_NOW young professionals program, the Music & Money summit, and Let’s Talk Physical panels, a number of all-new, multi-panel summits will be held as part of the 2024 program including:
● Artificial Intelligence, Concrete Results: Music’s Next Uncharted Frontier
● Glocals Only: Music Marketing for a Borderless World
● The Greatest Good: Social Impact Is Good for Business
● Changing the Game: Music & Gaming’s Unique Synergies
Music Biz 2024 will also host a special “Startup Lab” program on Monday, May 13, and “Startup Round Robin” sessions on Tuesday, May 14, to help new companies both learn how to make a splash in the music industry and meet potential advisors, investors, and peers in the startup space. As part of the Association’s ongoing efforts to support the healthy integration of new tech into the music business, first-time startup company attendees can attend Music Biz 2024 at a discounted rate of $249 — interested parties can contact Sonya Askew on the Music Biz team at sonya.askew@musicbiz.org for more information.
On Thursday, May 16, Music Biz will feature an afternoon of programming dedicated to empowering women and gender-expansive individuals in the music business. The day’s discussions kick off at 11:30am CT with a panel examining the reality of the current gender imbalance in the industry and the ways our community can work together to close the vast gender gap. The program will then continue with Jacqueline Saturn’s keynote interview, and conclude with the “Women In The Room: Music Biz Leadership Roundtables” from 1:30-3:30pm CT covering topics such as Women in the C-Suite, Overcoming Personal Challenges to Thrive in Life & Business, Mentoring the Next Generation of Women Music Execs, Mental Health in the Workplace, and more. The full roundtable speaker list and sign-up sheets can all be accessed via the Music Biz Events platform upon registering for the conference. More details can be found at https://musicbiz.org/news/music-business-association-announces-womens-programming-and-leadership-roundtables-for-2024-conference.
After years of attendee feedback asking for more live music at Music Biz, the Association is proud to announce the lineup of its live performances to this year’s conference. During the opening night’s Welcome Bash starting at 5:30pm CT, event sponsor ONErpm will host live performances by their artists Britnee Kellogg, Jhariah, and Henry Morri. At Tuesday afternoon’s Annual Brunch Program sponsored by Warner Music Group, attendees will be treated to live performances from WMG artists Avery Anna (Warner Music Nashville), Tyler Halverson (Atlantic Records), and Cassandra Lewis (Elektra / Low Country Sound) after Association President Portia Sabin’s annual address. Angie K will showcase her hard-hitting Country style with a nod to her Latin roots as part of Wednesday’s Bizzy Awards Dinner program. For hi-res images of each performer, click here.
The 3rd Annual Bizzy Awards Dinner will take place on Wednesday night, May 15, and will be hosted by Gina Miller, SVP & GM of MNRK Music Group. The awards program was revamped in 2022 to highlight the good works companies and music professionals have done to advance the business of music and bolstering DEI initiatives, and hosts a crowd-sourced nomination process for the following honors: Leading Light Award, Agent of Change Award, #NEXTGEN_NOW One to Watch Award, Maestro of Metadata Award, Frontline Innovator Award, Marketing Superstar Award, and Music Business Educator of the Year Award. The full list of 2024 Bizzy Award finalists can be found at https://musicbiz.org/news/music-business-association-names-2024-presidential-impact-award-recipients-finalists-for-crowd-sourced-bizzy-awards.
During the Awards Dinner, mtheory CEO Cameo Carlson will receive the Association’s 2024 Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive Achievement, and The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) will receive its 2024 Impact Award for Technological Excellence. And during Tuesday’s Brunch program, Music Biz and WMG will present Porter’s Call founder Al Andrews with the Inspiration Award in honor of his years of dedication to providing community support and mental health services to artists and their families.
About Music Biz 2024
Music Biz 2024 is set to take place May 13-16, 2024 at the JW Marriott Nashville. This marks the 10th year the Music Business Association has hosted its flagship four-day conference in Nashville, bringing together more than 2,100 global music professionals for industry-defining conversations and connections to help shape the future of the music business and best serve the needs of all music professionals. Visit http://musicbiz2024.com for an up-to-date conference agenda, event registration & lodging information, and more.
About The Music Business Association
The Music Business Association (Music Biz) is a not-for-profit membership organization that advances, promotes, and invests in the future of the music business by providing a trusted forum where ideas and cooperation flourish. Through events, education, and engagement, the Association brings together the full breadth of the industry for unparalleled access to networking, resources, and thought leadership.
