Church Commissioners appoints Laura Moss-Bromage as ‘Planet Lead’

The Church Commissioners for England has appointed Laura Moss-Bromage as its new ‘Planet Lead,’ boosting the Responsible Investment team’s work on climate change and biodiversity.

“We are delighted to appoint Laura to work alongside the other leads in the team,” said Olga Hancock, the Church Commissioners’ Head of Responsible Investment. “Her experience of working in complex situations with multiple stakeholders – and getting things done – will be invaluable as we expand and professionalise our efforts in this important area.”

Laura will design and drive the Church Commissioners’ portfolio-wide biodiversity strategy and lead on the nature and climate related stewardship initiatives, including engagement with companies and policymakers.

Laura Moss-Bromage joins the Church Commissioners from EY, where she was a Senior Manager in the Climate Change and Sustainability Services team. She has advised clients across a range of sectors, including banking, agriculture, and mining.

The Church Commissioners manages the GBP 10.3bn in-perpetuity endowment fund of the Church of England, and does so in a responsible, sustainable way.