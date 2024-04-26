Episcopal Church appoints Aaron Scott as first gender justice staff officer

Faith-based organizer Aaron Scott has been named gender justice staff officer—a new Episcopal Church position called for by the 80th General Convention that is dedicated to LGBTQ+ and women’s ministries. He will start on April 29.

Scott co-founded Chaplains on the Harbor, and he most recently worked at Union Theological Seminary’s Kairos Center as project coordinator for the Countering White Christian Nationalism Initiative. He serves on the national steering committee for the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

As an organizer from the transgender community, Scott began his gender justice work in 2006 with Queers for Economic Justice; since then, his work has included leadership development for women and LGBTQ+ people navigating the immigration and public assistance systems—and those ​living in encampments, shelters, and incarceration facilities.

Scott has been appointed at the recommendation of a committee that included people of trans, nonbinary, LGBTQ+, and cisgender identities—as well as representatives from Episcopal Church Women, TransEpiscopal, and the Union of Black Episcopalians.

Scott holds a master’s degree in biblical studies from Union Theological Seminary, with an emphasis on gender and the New Testament, and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Latinx studies from Fordham University.

In his new role, Scott will seek to inspire, gather, and equip Episcopalians for justice, advocacy, and inclusion work focused on women and LGBTQ+ people. He will provide and develop formation opportunities to support inclusion of all gender identities and expressions, collect and share related resources, and grow networks of leaders for encouragement and cooperation.

“Candidates all taught sample lessons and gave sermons on gender and theology, and Aaron impressed the committee with his theological and community-organizing knowledge,” said the Rev. Melanie Mullen, director of reconciliation, justice, and creation care—and hiring manager for this position. “There is great urgency to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we look forward to the impact Aaron’s work will have on the church and beyond.”

Under the leadership of Mullen, an 11-member gender justice committee worked to formulate a ministry vision and job description. Resolution A063, which gave rise to the position, was developed from work done by the Task Force to Study Sexism in The Episcopal Church and Develop Anti-Sexism Training. The resolution’s call regarding anti-sexism training modules is also being addressed through Formation Department staff.