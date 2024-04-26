Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,318 in the last 365 days.

Nashotah House names Dr. Lauren Whitnah as dean

Nashotah, Wisconsin (April 26, 2024) – Concluding a competitive national search,  Nashotah House Theological Seminary has named Lauren Whitnah, PhD, as its next  dean. 

Whitnah joins Nashotah House from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where  she has held academic and administrative roles. 

A medieval historian, Whitnah has served on the teaching faculty of the University of  Tennessee since 2014 and more recently as research manager and associate  director of the university’s Global Computing Lab. In the latter role, she oversees  communication with collaborators in academia, industry, and national nuclear  laboratories, securing and managing grants totaling more than $30 million from the  National Science Foundation and other entities. 

Whitnah holds a PhD in Medieval Studies and Master of Medieval Studies, both from  the University of Notre Dame; a Master of Studies in History from the University of  Oxford; and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Gordon College. 

“What distinguished Dr. Whitnah among a strong pool of candidates was not only  her stellar academic credentials, but also her administrative competence and  background in development,” said the Rev. Canon Ed Monk, Chairman of the  Nashotah House Board of Directors. “We’re confident in her capacity to lead  Nashotah House into a bright future.”

Whitnah assumes her role effective August 1, 2024. 

As dean, Whitnah’s priorities will include continuing Nashotah House’s recent  progress in student enrollment and fundraising, management of operations, and  maintaining trust with all seminary constituencies. 

“I’m honored and delighted to step into this role at Nashotah House,” said Whitnah.  “As an educator, I’m eager to join a seminary that is serious about cultivating  students’ love of God and neighbor through a Benedictine ethos of prayer, worship,  and community. As an administrator, I feel deeply privileged to lead an institution  with as rich a tradition as Nashotah House and to inherit it during this season of  growth. The House has been built on a strong foundation, and I am confident that it  is well situated to form the next generation of leaders for lives of knowledge, love,  and service.” 

A cradle Episcopalian, Whitnah has been nourished in the Anglican tradition her  entire life and hails from a family of vocational commitments to the church.  Whitnah’s father and brother are both priests in the Episcopal Church, and her  mother holds a Doctor of Ministry in spiritual formation. 

“My dad’s first day at Virginia Theological Seminary was my first day of  kindergarten,” Whitnah said. “So, most of my life has been spent in close proximity  to those discerning, preparing for, and living out their call to ministry. To get to join  in Nashotah House’s mission of raising up more ministers for the church feels like a  full-circle moment.” 

Whitnah’s academic focus centers on devotion to saints and understandings of  sacred place in the High Middle Ages, particularly in northern England and southern  Scotland. She has published and presented on topics including liturgical  developments in veneration in the twelfth century, Aelred of Rievaulx and the saints  of Hexham, and women at the shrine of St Cuthbert in Durham. She has taught at  Episcopal and Anglican churches on a wide range of topics, including Benedictine  monasticism, the life and work of Hildegard of Bingen, and medieval devotional art. 

Her academic interests trace back to when she studied abroad at Oxford under  Sister Benedicta Ward, an Anglican nun and theologian, as an undergraduate. 

As senior lecturer at UT, she taught more than 400 students annually in  interdisciplinary classes exploring the history, politics, culture, art, religion,  economics, and literature of Western Europe from ca. 300 to ca.1500. During the  decade she taught Medieval and Renaissance studies at the university, the number  of students pursuing majors and minors in that discipline tripled. Whitnah also  served on the university’s Faculty Senate and as co-chair of the Faculty Senate  Teaching and Learning Committee. 

Whitnah has received numerous awards as an educator, including the Chancellor’s  Award for Excellence in Teaching at UT and the Award for Teaching Excellence from  the Southeastern Medieval Association. 

Leveraging her background as a researcher and technical writer, Whitnah  transitioned in recent years to research management in high-performance  computing. In 2023, she was named associate director of UT’s Global Computing  Lab, where she oversees grant writing and management, education, and outreach  for the research lab. 

“The throughline of my career is a passion for teaching and distilling complex  concepts for a wide array of people,” she said. “I’m thrilled to apply that skillset as I  share Nashotah House’s critical mission with new audiences.” 

The Nashotah House Board of Directors worked with Dr. Andrew Westmoreland of  the Dallas-based executive search firm FaithSearch Partners during the dean search  process. After a five-month nationwide search and prayerful consideration, the  board approved Whitnah’s appointment as dean on April 25.  

She will succeed Dr. Garwood Anderson, who has served as dean since 2017  and announced in fall 2023 his intention to retire from the deanship at the end of  this academic year. Anderson’s term concludes May 31, 2024. He plans to return to  the classroom in the fall of 2024, serving as the Donald J. Parsons Distinguished  Professor of Biblical Interpretation.

You just read:

Nashotah House names Dr. Lauren Whitnah as dean

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more