Decades-Old Mandarino Chiropractic Recollects a Past Grand Opening Within Multiple-Office New York, New Jersey Practice
A modern treatment room in the Mandarino Chiropractic facility at 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y., is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.
An illuminated sign at the Mandarino Chiropractic office in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, N.Y., displays a variety of the professional services offered to patients at the site.
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is dedicated to providing patients with non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention solutionsBROOKLYN, N.Y., USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandarino Chiropractic is marking the anniversary of its Brooklyn office. The practice, which celebrated a grand opening of the site in May 2022, had already been deeply rooted in the borough; the ultra-modern facility at 9705 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge, represented Dr. Frank J. Mandarino’s relocation from an already well-established chiropractic office in the same community.
Having opened his first office over three decades ago, the award-winning chiropractor has grown his practice to include multiple state-of-the-art facilities, with locations in New York (Mandarino Chiropractic, P.C.) and New Jersey (New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, P.C.).The practice includes a range of expert practitioners in addition to chiropractors, such as physical therapists, massage therapists, acupuncturists and personal trainers.
Dr. Mandarino’s patients are evaluated and matched with therapeutic options that best fit their individualized needs, and offer optimal treatment results. Status assessments, for example, are gauged through the practice’s use of equipment from JTECH Medical. The functional assessment tools and software provide status evaluations that help determine a patient’s range of motion, as well as manual muscle testing in accordance with recognized American medical guidelines.
Dedicated to providing patients with non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention solutions, the chiropractic practice utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in support of achieving optimal therapeutic results, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
About Mandarino Chiropractic
and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include multiple state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Dr. Mandarino’s offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
