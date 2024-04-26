Educational Tours Offered by Mendocino Companies

Press release from Humboldt Mendocino Redwood Company:

With a culture rooted in environmental stewardship and community engagement, the Mendocino Companies are proud to offer Education Tours to high school and college students in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, and Humboldt Counties. Tours will be available at our Ukiah and Scotia facilities in the Spring and Fall. Tours will be limited to 20 or fewer participants at a time and include lunch and all personal protective equipment (PPE). Additional details will be provided upon request to interested parties.

Ukiah Education Tour

The Ukiah Education Tour will start in our Mendocino County timberland tract. Students will learn about our management practices including improvements to aquatic and wildlife habitat, protections for old-growth stands, and measures to improve fire-resilience on our lands, among other topics. Next, students will tour our Ukiah sawmill and learn how technology helps maximize the fiber recovery and value of every log. Last, students will tour our 500,000 square foot Calpella distribution center to see how finished redwood and Douglas-fir products are handled and shipped to fulfill customer orders.



Scotia Education Tour

The Scotia Education Tour will start in our Humboldt County timberland tract with learning objectives similar to those of the Ukiah Education Tour. Students will then tour our Scotia sawmill, a large log mill capable of processing logs as large as 60” in diameter. Students will see high value redwood and Douglas-fir timbers and uppers commonly specified for architectural applications. Last, students will visit our Scotia Fisheries Exhibit, which houses Chinook salmon and steelhead trout, and provides the

public with additional information about our scientific monitoring programs.

About the Mendocino Companies

The Mendocino Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate the Mendocino Companies own nearly 450,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated redwood and Douglas-fir timberland, constitute the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing over 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies own and operate a 25-megaWatt biomass cogeneration power plant and wood pellet plant, both in California.

With operations spanning six Western States and ample opportunity for advancement, the Mendocino Companies welcome job seekers to visit our website to learn more and review all open positions.

MendoCo.com