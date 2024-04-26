Submit Release
Nationally Renowned Artist Ryan Jensen Hosting Three-Day Workshop May 7-9

This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:

Redwood Art Association is offering a three-day workshop with Ryan Jensen, a nationally known and recognized oil painter based in Humboldt County. Workshop days are May 7th, 8th and 9th  from 9am to 4pm at Ryan’s studio , 208 C St.  Eureka, CA.

This workshop is designed to guide students through creating an apple study then transitioning to mastering the art of painting a breathtaking sunset over water at the  Marina.

This workshop aims to cultivate artistic growth, inspire  creativity, and provide a supportive environment for participants to enhance their painting skills by focusing on a specific subject. The intimate setting allows for personalized instruction and hands-on practice to achieve proficiency in depicting the serene beauty of a Marina sunset .

Members of Redwood Art Association  registration price is $575.00 and non-members price is $625.00.

Openings are limited, to register go to  www.redwoodart.net  and click on “New 3 day workshop:Painting with Ryan Jensen.

