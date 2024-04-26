Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures April 26 - May 1, 2024

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

• (MM 66-52) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work to the I-40 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

Survey- Drainage

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, There will be intermittent inside/outside shoulder closures on I-24 eastbound and westbound for survey work from MM 67.0 to MM 75.5. Traffic control will consist of an attenuator truck and will be provided by Superior Traffic Control. (MM67 – 75)

CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON / MONTGOMERY / ROBERTSON I-24

The replacement of flat sheet signs on various Interstate and State Routes.

• 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary left lane closures on I-24 WB for the installation of flatsheet signs and footers. (MM 42 – 7 & MM 9 – 42) This will NOT be a continuous lane closure each night.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from west of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 9-42)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be inside lane closures on I-440 EB and WB for survey work to the I-24 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

• Daily 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for survey work. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control. (MM212-216)

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

• 4/26 – 5/1, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N), and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for construction activities

• 4/25, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., The I-40E ramp to I-65N will be narrowed to one lane and the I-40W ramp to I-65 will be closed for paving on Wednesday over Arthur Ave.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 1 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

• Nightly, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for construction activities

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures for extruded panel sign replacements. (MM85-86)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd) (MM 89 – 95)

• 4/25, & 4/29 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65, in both directions for sign installation, sawing and sealing damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Pkwy to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane.

• 4/26 at 8 p.m. continuously until 4/28 at noon, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions, to replace damaged concrete. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for moving barrier rail and bridge texture coating.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Emergency Bridge Repair

• Continuous, I-840 is reduced to a single left lane closure for bridge reconstruction. (MM 27)

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike (L.M. 4.80) to south of the I-40 ramp (L.M. 10.50)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for degrassing and milling operations on the shoulder.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41 (U.S. 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (L.M. 18.35) to Menzler Road (L.M. 20.43) in Nashville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette Street from 4th Street to Fesslers Avenue for relocating utilities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from the Williamson County line (L.M. 0.00) to Norwood Drive (L.M. 4.53)

• Nightly, 8 p.m – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 6 for milling and paving. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB) (LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for placement of barrier rail, blasting for grade work and clearing operations..

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures for sign replacements.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures for sign replacements.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY 255

Pavement Marking Refresh (Channelization over I-40 Bridge)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures NB/SB on Donelson Pk over I-40 Bridge for refreshing pavement markings.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on the Donelson Pk for gradework, storm drain installation, refreshing markings, and potholes patching

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures at Bell Road for upgrades to the ADA curb ramps.

LINCOLN COUNTY SR 10

The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on State Route 1 in Bellevue for upgrades to the ADA curb ramps.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

• Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

• 4/16, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., SR-48 will be closed down intermittently to set beams for Bartons Creek bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek (L.M. 1.53).

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

• daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., SR-149 will be closed intermittently to place netting along the outside of the parapet rail. Friday is listed as a back up day.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR96 between Eddy Ln. and Arno Rd for traffic signal improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Sidewalk Improvements along SR24 Phase II (Local Program)

• Daily, 9AM – 3PM, There will be lane closures from SR171 to Park Glenn Dr for construction activities.

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE WORK

MAURY / WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving

• 4/25, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be a right lane closure on I-65 NB for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm51-53)

