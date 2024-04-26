Clean Group Announces New Childcare Cleaning Services from its Sydney CBD Office

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a prominent provider of Childcare cleaning solutions, is thrilled to introduce specialized cleaning services for childcare centres, enhancing safety and hygiene for the youngest members of our community. This new service offering is supported by our recent move to a new, state-of-the-art office located at Shop 1B/189 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

Positioned in the heart of Sydney Central Business District, our new headquarters enables us to respond swiftly and efficiently to the needs of our childcare clients throughout Sydney. This strategic location supports our mission to expand our service offerings and cater specifically to environments where cleanliness and hygiene are paramount.

"Our new childcare cleaning services are designed to meet the unique needs of early learning environments, ensuring they are safe and hygienic for children, staff, and parents," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "We understand the importance of maintaining pristine environments in these facilities, and our trained professionals use only the safest and most effective cleaning methods and products."

Clean Group's childcare cleaning services include routine cleaning, sanitation of play areas and common rooms, and thorough disinfection of high-touch surfaces to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. By employing state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly cleaning practices, Clean Group is committed to promoting a healthier environment for children to learn and play.

For more information about Clean Group's new childcare cleaning services, please visit our website at www.clean-group.com.au or contact us directly at our new Sydney CBD office.

About Clean Group:

Clean Group is a Sydney-based commercial cleaning company that specializes in providing high-quality cleaning services tailored to the specific needs of businesses and organizations. With a focus on eco-friendly practices and innovative solutions, Clean Group is dedicated to creating safe and inviting environments across a variety of commercial spaces, including specialized services for childcare centres.

