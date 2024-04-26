26 April 2024

125

A regular meeting of the Government Commission was held to study issues related to Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO

On April 26, 2024, a regular meeting of the Government Commission to study issues related to Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Members of the Government Commission from the relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, participants emphasized that the importance of active interaction between the Government of Turkmenistan and the WTO is increasing in the context of the implementation of the Program for the Development of Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan for 2020-2025, as well as the Foreign Trade Strategy of the country for 2021-2030.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the results of the work of the Government Commission in 2023 and outlined the agenda for 2024.

The meeting participants discussed a number of issues related to further interaction, and also exchanged views and recommendations regarding expanding cooperation with the WTO Secretariat, taking into account that in July 2020 Turkmenistan acquired observer status in the WTO, and in February 2022 during the next meeting of the General Council of the WTO in Geneva, the country applied for accession as a full member of the WTO, as a result of which a decision was made to grant Turkmenistan the status of an acceding country (“active observer”) to the WTO.