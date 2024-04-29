Austin 121 Light Whiskey Wins Gold at 2024 Denver International Spirits Competition

Submit Release
Small batch cask strength light whiskey wins second Gold medal in a year

— Austin Craft Spirits Founders
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Craft Spirits Company, makers of the award-winning Austin 101, Austin 85, and Austin 121 Light Whiskeys are proud to announce Austin 121 Light Whiskey, has been awarded Gold at the 2024 Denver International Spirits Competition. This prestigious event concluded its 13th annual showcase on March 10, drawing global attention with its rigorous and transparent judging process.

Distilled and matured in Austin, Texas, Austin 121 Light Whiskey is renowned for its distinctive profile. This distiller select, small batch, cask strength light whiskey offers complex aromas of mineral, butterscotch, and vanilla. It has a dark, spicy flavor and a long, smooth finish making it both intense and refined. Each bottle varies in strength from 121- 136 proof, offering a premium experience to whiskey enthusiasts.

"Austin 121 Light Whiskey embodies the spirit of Texas — bold and uncompromising," said Austin Craft Spirits Founders. "Winning Gold at such a prestigious international spirits competition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the quality of the 100% Texas grains we use."

Austin 121 Light Whiskey is available for purchase at select retailers and is available in select stores in Texas.

About Austin 121 Light Whiskey
Austin 121 Light Whiskey is 60.5% to 68.0% alcohol by volume and is available in 750 ml bottles with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $89.99. It is produced by Austin Craft Spirits Company and exclusively available through a select number of Specs and Twin Liquors. Locations can be found at austinlightwhiskey.com/austin-121.

About Austin Craft Spirits Company
Austin Craft Spirits Company (based in Austin, TX) was founded in 2018 by three veterans of the tech industry with a passion for delicious spirits. After years of research and experimentation, they decided to bring to market Austin 101 Light Whiskey following extensive consumer feedback and the support of successful, established Austin distilleries. Their vision is to bring out the essence of local Texas ingredients to create unique and amazing craft spirits.

Carolyn Cummins
santosha solutions
+1 512-843-1672
email us here
