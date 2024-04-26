'New Frontiers' to Produce Episode Discussing Fly Little Bird Foundation's Pioneering Efforts in Rare Disease Research

Fly Little Bird Foundation Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios announces an upcoming "New Frontiers" episode featuring Fly Little Bird Foundation's rare disease research, airing third quarter of 2024.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios proudly announces the production of an upcoming episode featuring the Fly Little Bird Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing ultra rare disease research, focused specifically on TBL1XR1 gene variants. This collaboration will be showcased in a compelling segment of the acclaimed documentary series, "New Frontiers," set to air in the third quarter of 2024 on national television networks and premier platforms including Amazon, Google Play, and Roku

"New Frontiers" is renowned for its meticulous curation of documentary content that illuminates organizations shaping the future of healthcare and advanced medical research. More than 7,000 rare diseases impact over 300 million around the world, but only a small fraction of these diseases have treatments. Efforts to push forward rare disease research and cures are often left to patient communities. In this upcoming segment, viewers will delve into the work of the Fly Little Bird Foundation, a patient-family led nonprofit, highlighting its commitment to supporting individuals affected by variants of the TBL1XR1 gene TBL1XR1 gene variants have been linked to intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, and defects of the brain, heart, and kidney.

Hosted by the esteemed Gina Grad, a distinguished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California, the segment promises to deliver an engaging and informative viewing experience. With a background including co-hosting the Guinness World Record-holding podcast, the Adam Carolla Show, Gina's dynamic presence and storytelling expertise will enrich the narrative, captivating audiences with the Fly Little Bird Foundation's mission and impact. Beyond her broadcasting endeavors, Gina is also the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book aimed at aiding kids and stepparents in navigating the complexities of blended families.

Central to the Fly Little Bird Foundation's mission is its dedication to fundraising initiatives aimed at accelerating groundbreaking research on TBL1XR1 gene variants. Through strategic partnerships with leading research institutions and organizations, the foundation strives to translate scientific insights into tangible treatments, offering hope and improved quality of life for affected individuals and their families.

A highlight of the foundation's initiatives is the inaugural TBL1XR1 Patient and Family Forum, scheduled to take place in Boston on May 8 and 9, 2024. This transformative event will unite patient families, clinicians, researchers, and rare disease specialists from around the world, fostering collaboration, education, and support in the pursuit of better outcomes for individuals affected by TBL1XR1 gene variant disorders.

