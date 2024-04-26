Submit Release
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Issued Final Rule on...

Earlier this week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued its Final Rule on Ensuring Access to Medicaid Services, commonly referred to as the Access Rule. You can see the Rule here. The Access Rule was originally published in draft on May 3, 2023 for public comment.

The Access Rule is an historic action which raises the bar and will improve access to and quality of Home and Community-Based Services, increase transparency in reporting, enhance support for direct support professionals, and refocus the importance of quality measures and outcomes for people receiving services. The proposed changes will strengthen safeguards to ensure health and welfare, promote health equity and achieve a more consistent and coordinated approach to the administration of policies and procedures across Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services programs. You can find more details here.

While implementation of the Final Access Rule will be challenging, it presents our service system with an opportunity to create transformative change and to improve holistic access to care. The requirements of the Final Rule align with OPWDD’s ongoing work and goals of our Strategic Plan to improve equity and access to services and to help people with developmental disabilities live as independently as possible within their communities.

OPWDD is evaluating the details and timelines outlined in the Final Rule to determine how we can most effectively support the service system to implement reforms collaboratively and to maximize the opportunity for system transformation.  We look forward to working with people with developmental disabilities, family members, advocates, and our provider community on implementation over the next several years.

