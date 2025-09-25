Now Accepting Applications for Regional Disability Health Clinic...

Dear Friends and Colleagues:

Addressing health equity for people with developmental disabilities is a top priority for OPWDD and for me personally. A common theme that I hear from people is that they are being left behind when it comes to accessible settings and availability of medical professionals trained to treat the physical health needs of people with developmental disabilities.

To improve access to health care services for people with developmental disabilities, the Governor announced during her 2025 State of the State, and included in the New York State Budget for 2025-26, the creation of Regional Disability Health Clinics.

I am thrilled to announce that the Request for Applications for $25 million in capital project grants to create Regional Disability Health Clinics has been released. The deadline for applications is November 5.

Article 16 clinics and Article 28 clinics, including Diagnostic and Treatment Centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and Free-standing hospital extension clinics (off-campus sites), are all eligible to apply to the recently issued Request for Applications. Applicants can propose capital projects that improve both access to and the quality of physical health care services (e.g., medical, dental, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language pathology).

OPWDD will prioritize projects related to expanding or enhancing existing dental services, improving physical space to better accommodate wheelchairs, improving physical space to be more sensory-friendly, and improving access to specialty physical health services in ‘healthcare deserts.’

We are excited to receive proposals that recommend innovative ways to deliver increased access to physical health services specifically for people with developmental disabilities. No one should have to suffer the indignity of an office visit without the proper medical equipment or the frustration of not being able to find healthcare in their community.

Best Regards,

Willow Baer

Commissioner