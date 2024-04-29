WurkNow Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Affirms Commitment to Highest Standards of Data Security and Privacy
Enhancing Trust in Digital Workforce Solutions, WurkNow Inc. demonstrates Rigorous Compliance with Data Security StandardsRIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WurkNow, a leader in workforce management solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I audit, affirming its commitment to the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance.
The SOC 2 certification is awarded by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to companies that meet rigorous standards for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles”—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
“At WurkNow, we recognize that in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, trust is paramount,” said TJ Sehmi, Co-founder/CTO of WurkNow. “Our clients entrust us with their most critical operations and data, and achieving SOC 2 certification is a testament to our unyielding commitment to uphold and exceed the standards of trust, security, and privacy.”
The SOC 2 report conducted assesses the extent to which a vendor complies with one or more of the five trust principles based on the systems and processes in place.
The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type I audit indicates that WurkNow’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
“With this certification, we assure our partners and clients that we are equipped to tackle the challenges of the digital world with resilience and reliability,” said TJ Sehmi, Co-founder/CTO at WurkNow. “Our team is dedicated to continuous improvement and excellence in all aspects of our operations.”
WurkNow’s SOC 2 report is available to clients and potential clients upon request, underscoring the company’s transparency and dedication to trustworthiness in all client engagements.
About WurkNow
WurkNow Inc. is a software platform that modernizes the temporary staffing and workforce management industry. By leveraging advanced technology, WurkNow has established a network that simplifies the entire staffing process from recruitment to payroll. Learn more at www.wurknow.com.
Roxana Panahi
WurkNow
+1 866-987-5669
rpanahi@wurknow.com