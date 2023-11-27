WurkNow and Essential Screens Join Forces to Enhance Workforce Management Solutions
Collaborative Synergy of Innovation and Expertise for Enhanced Workforce Management SolutionsRIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WurkNow, a leading provider of innovative workforce management solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Essential Screens, a prominent background screening and verification company. This collaboration aims to bring comprehensive, end-to-end human resource and staffing solutions to businesses, empowering them with the tools and resources they need to manage their workforce more effectively.
WurkNow is renowned for its cutting-edge workforce management technology that simplifies the hiring process and enables efficient employee management. By partnering with Essential Screens, WurkNow aims to further streamline the employment journey for companies across various industries.
Essential Screens, with a reputation for delivering top-notch background screening and verification services, will provide WurkNow users with integrated background checks, drug testing, and identity verification solutions. This partnership will create a seamless experience for employers looking to make informed and compliant hiring decisions.
Key benefits of the WurkNow and Essential Screens partnership include:
- Enhanced Hiring Quality: Access comprehensive background checks for a more informed hiring process.
- Improved Compliance: Align hiring practices with industry and legal standards to reduce the risk of legal complications.
- Reduced Employee Turnover: Ensure candidates possess the necessary qualifications and a clean background, contributing to higher employee retention rates.
- Security First: Prioritize the safety of data throughout the hiring process.
Sammy Singh, Co-Founder/CEO of WurkNow, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership: "At WurkNow, we're committed to providing innovative solutions to streamline workforce management. Our partnership with Essential Screens will empower our clients to make confident hiring decisions while maintaining compliance with regulations. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to delivering value and peace of mind to our clients."
"We are delighted to be working alongside WurkNow," said Travis Powell, Founder/President of Essential Screens. "Together, we will provide an all-encompassing solution that addresses the key challenges employers face during the hiring process. Our combined expertise will facilitate smarter hiring choices, leading to more successful and sustainable workforces."
The partnership between WurkNow and Essential Screens is set to revolutionize workforce management and improve the quality of hires for companies across various industries. For more information on this partnership and the solutions offered, please visit www.WurkNow.com and www.EssentialScreens.com.
About WurkNow:
WurkNow is Next-Gen Staffing Agency Management & Growth Software that helps businesses optimize their workforce, streamline operations, and enhance productivity. With a robust suite of tools and a customer-centric approach, WurkNow empowers organizations to efficiently manage their workforce and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.wurknow.com.
About Essential Screens:
Essential Screens is a trusted background screening and verification company known for its expertise in providing accurate and compliant screening services. With a focus on assisting businesses in making informed hiring decisions, Essential Screens offers a wide range of background check and identity verification solutions.
Roxana Panahi
WurkNow Inc
+1 866-987-5669
