WurkNow Welcomes Bryan Long as Vice President of Sales to Drive Growth

WurkNow Inc Appoints Bryan Long as Vice President of Sales to Drive Company Growth and Innovation
We have no doubt that Bryan's leadership and strategic vision will play a key role in our growth trajectory.”RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WurkNow Inc, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Bryan Long as the new Vice President of Sales. In his role, Long will spearhead the company's growth strategy, expanding its customer base and leading a high-performing sales team.
— Co-Founder/CEO, Sammy Singh
With over 15 years of experience in the staffing and workforce management industry, Long brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to WurkNow. He has a proven track record of driving sales and building strong relationships with businesses in the staffing sector, making him an ideal fit for the company's strategic vision.
Before joining WurkNow, Long held senior leadership roles in sales and business development at respected companies in the staffing and workforce management sector. His deep industry understanding and passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences will be instrumental in driving WurkNow's continued success and momentum.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the WurkNow team as our Vice President of Sales," said Co-Founder/CEO Sammy Singh. "His extensive experience and expertise in workforce management will be invaluable in driving our sales efforts and expanding our reach. We have no doubt that Bryan's leadership and strategic vision will play a key role in our growth trajectory."
Long expressed his excitement about joining WurkNow, stating, "I am honored to be a part of WurkNow and to have the opportunity to contribute to its ongoing success. I am looking forward to working with the talented team here to further establish WurkNow as a leader in the industry while providing innovative workforce management solutions to our valued customers."
In his role as Vice President of Sales, Long will be instrumental in helping WurkNow reach new heights while ensuring unrivaled customer satisfaction. His strong leadership skills, coupled with his deep industry knowledge, will undoubtedly drive the company's sales strategy and foster new business partnerships.
About WurkNow Inc:
WurkNow is Next-Gen Staffing Agency Management & Growth Software that helps businesses optimize their workforce, streamline operations, and enhance productivity. With a robust suite of tools and a customer-centric approach, WurkNow empowers organizations to efficiently manage their workforce and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.wurknow.com.
