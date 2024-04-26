ANJC's 2024 Annual Conference to Feature Mr. Saleem Musallam and Dr. Terry Yochum's MasterClass on Spinal Decompression
The Association of New Jersey Chiropractors welcomes Mr. Saleem Musallam & Dr. Terry Yochum in their Spinal Decompression Class at the 2024 Annual Conference.
It is an honor to have the living legend, Dr. Terry Yochum, join us for our 20-year anniversary. We are extremely excited to have both Mr. Saleem Musallam and Dr. Terry Yochum next weekend!”CLARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just a week remaining until the grand opening of the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors' Annual Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, excitement is building. This year marks twenty years of dedicated education and service to the members of the ANJC. As the organization continually expands its range of topics at these annual gatherings, this year's event will feature two esteemed new speakers: Mr. Saleem Musallam and Dr. Terry Yochum.
On Saturday, May 4th, at 8 am, Mr. Musallam and Dr. Yochum will take center stage to delve into the history and future of non-surgical spinal decompression. This session promises to provide valuable insights, offering 2 CE credits to all DCs in attendance. Dr. Terry Yochum and Saleem Musallam will provide a comprehensive overview of the evolution of non-surgical spinal decompression, spanning its past, present, and future advancements. Following the CE session, Excite Medical will host a VIP meet and greet with Dr. Terry Yochum, an exclusive opportunity not to be missed by chiropractors attending the event.
Dr. Terry R. Yochum, a second-generation chiropractor and cum laude graduate of the National College of Chiropractic, brings a wealth of expertise to the discussion. As Director of the Rocky Mountain Chiropractic Radiological Center in Denver, Colorado, and Adjunct Professor of Radiology at Southern California University of Health Sciences, Dr. Yochum's contributions to chiropractic education and research are renowned worldwide. With over 1,000 lectures delivered globally and numerous scientific articles published, Dr. Yochum's influence in the field is profound.
Mr. Saleem Musallam, a Healthcare Systems Engineer educated at The Johns Hopkins University, brings a unique perspective to the conversation. As CEO and Founder of Excite Medical and CEO of US Orthotics, Mr. Musallam's expertise lies in his problem-solving ability in the healthcare arena. With two decades of experience and a focus on non-surgical spinal decompression, his endeavors have led to significant advancements in the field. Excite Medical's flagship product, the DRX9000 non-surgical spinal decompression machine, is currently installed in over 1,000 clinics across the U.S. and in more than 50 countries worldwide.
When Suzanne Corson, the ANJC executive director, was asked to comment, she stated, “It is an honor to have the living legend, Dr. Terry Yochum, join us for our 20-year anniversary. We are extremely excited to have both Mr. Saleem Musallam and Dr. Terry Yochum next weekend!”.
The ANJC's milestone anniversary serves as a backdrop to this year's conference, with various celebrations planned. Don't miss the opportunity to hear from distinguished speakers such as Senator Polista, Dr. Terry Yochum, and many more at the Annual Conference, located at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City on Friday, May 3rd, and Saturday, May 4th, 2024.
