Macao Pavilion “City of Performing Arts” inaugurated at the Macao international Travel (Industry) Expo

MACAU, April 26 - The 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will be held in Halls A, B and C of Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, from 26 to 28 April, where the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has set up the Macao Pavilion “City of Performing Arts” to promote an array of featured cultural activities and performing art projects and showcase the rich cultural tourism resources of the city.

In order to support the “1+4” adequate economic diversification development strategy, practically advance the in-depth integration of “culture + tourism” and facilitate the sustainable development of the performing arts industry in Macao, IC participates in the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo under the theme of the “City of Performing Arts”, with a pavilion covering an area of approximately 162 square metres. The pavilion centres around the Dom Pedro V Theatre, a Macao World Heritage site, and showcases an array of large-scale signature festive events under the background of local cultural landmarks, highlighting the appeal of the Historic Centre of Macao in interacting with and integrating performing arts and showcasing the city’s rich and unique cultural resources to visitors. The Expo will feature the presentation of a performing arts project and Virtual Reality (VR) video experiences, and visitors can also purchase tickets for the programmes of the 34th Macao Arts Festival and the “Fado Nights” concerts. In addition, a zone dedicated to “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” will also be set up to present the restored Ruins of St. Paul’s through digital technologies, allowing visitors to explore the historical characteristics of an interpretative conjecture about the original architectural typology of the Ruins of St. Paul’s College, from hundreds of years ago, through virtual reality.

The opening ceremony of the Macao Pavilion "City of Performing Arts" was held today (26 April).

For more information about the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo, please visit the event’s official website at www.mitexpo.mo.